Flowertown Players tells the story of Anne Frank with the help of local Holocaust survivors

Later this month, Flowertown Players will debut a production of The Diary of Anne Frank.
The show, produced by Wendy Kesselman and directed by Josh Bates, receives a new adaptation in which a new generation can experience this iconic, true story.
In addition to the the play, Flowertown will feature an international exhibition alongside the show called Reading and Writing with Anne Frank,
a traveling show provided by The Anne Frank Partnership of the University of South Carolina College of Education.
The self-guided visual exhibit will allow viewers to experience Anne's writing in large-panel displays throughout the space.
The Jewish Federation of Charleston will also join Flowertown on Sept. 29 and Oct. 6 during matinee shows with local Holocaust survivors who will share their personal stories, as well as lessons on tolerance and human resilience.
The show, exhibition, and talkback series start on Sept. 27 and run through Oct. 6 at various dates and times. Learn more online at flowertownplayers.org
@ Flowertown Theater
133 S. Main St.
Summerville,
SC
When: Thursdays-Saturdays, 8-10 p.m. and Sundays, 3-5 p.m. Continues through Oct. 6
(843) 875-9251
Price:
$25, $15/students
