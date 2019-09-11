Check out new works from studio artist Susan Altman at Redux's open studios this Thursday

click to enlarge
-
Susan Altman
-
Altman becomes a more expressive painter when she's on Monhegan Island.
Gallery 1056, the studio artist-occupied gallery in Redux Contemporary Art Center, features a new show, The Magic of Monhegan
, opening on Thurs. Sept. 12 during Redux's open studio hours.
Head to Redux Thursday from 5-8 p.m. to check out Monhegan
(and chat with studio artists, buy cool art, sip drinks, the usual fun).
Gallery 1056 is Redux's hidden gem, a space curated by and populated with studio artists. The Magic of Monhegan
features work from studio artist Susan Altman, curated by fellow studio artist Marina Dunbar.
The inspiration for the show comes from Monhegan Island, a small island (only one square mile!) off the coast of Maine. The island is a popular retreat for artists
, who have summered there for over a century. When Altman works on Monhegan her normally abstract pieces become more expressive, drawing from the island's natural beauty and charm.
Read more about Redux's studio artists online at reduxstudios.org
. And be sure to soak in the current main exhibition, Me and My Girlfriend
, which is on display through Sat. Sept. 14.
@ Redux Contemporary Art Center
1056 King St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Sept. 12, 5-8 p.m. and Sept. 12-Nov. 4
Price:
Free to attend
Visual Arts