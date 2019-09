Check out new works from studio artist Susan Altman at Redux's open studios this Thursday

click to enlarge Susan Altman

Altman becomes a more expressive painter when she's on Monhegan Island.

Event Details The Magic of Monhegan @ Redux Contemporary Art Center 1056 King St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Thu., Sept. 12, 5-8 p.m. and Sept. 12-Nov. 4 Price: Free to attend Visual Arts Map

Gallery 1056, the studio artist-occupied gallery in Redux Contemporary Art Center, features a new show,, opening on Thurs. Sept. 12 during Redux's open studio hours.Head to Redux Thursday from 5-8 p.m. to check out(and chat with studio artists, buy cool art, sip drinks, the usual fun).Gallery 1056 is Redux's hidden gem, a space curated by and populated with studio artists.features work from studio artist Susan Altman, curated by fellow studio artist Marina Dunbar.The inspiration for the show comes from Monhegan Island, a small island (only one square mile!) off the coast of Maine. The island is a popular retreat for artists , who have summered there for over a century. When Altman works on Monhegan her normally abstract pieces become more expressive, drawing from the island's natural beauty and charm.Read more about Redux's studio artists online at reduxstudios.org . And be sure to soak in the current main exhibition,, which is on display through Sat. Sept. 14.