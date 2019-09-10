Charleston Museum presents an evening of local jewelry — both past and present

click to enlarge
Jewelry has been big business in the Holy City since the 18th century
On Thurs. Sept. 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m., head to the Charleston Museum for a special evening filled with local jewelry — of the past and the present. Snag tickets
to the evening online, $45/members, $55/general.
The Charleston Museum is chock-full of jewelry history, tracing back to 1731 when a visitor to the city, Peter Purry, noted that residents had "an abundance of jewelry, clothes, silver." (Not much has changed, eh?)
A variety of jewels will be on display during this pop-up event
Back then Charlestonians got their goods from jewelers like John Paul Grimke, who created jewelry from the precious gems he imported. According to the museum, the continued importation of colored gems gave rise to local jewelry makers.
Charleston Museum's senior curator Grahame Long has selected precious gemstones and organic jewelry that date back to the 18th century to display during the evening. In addition the museum's jewels, local jewelry vendors will be on hand including Candy Shop Vintage, Croghan's Jewel Box, Naked Eyes Jewelry, and Jahde Leather Atelier.
Guests can shop these vendors while enjoying refreshments and hors d'oeuvres in the courtyard, along with music from the Paul Quattlebaum Jazz Band.
@ Charleston Museum
360 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Sept. 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Price:
$55/non-member, $45/member
