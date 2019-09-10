Call for submissions: ArtFields 2020 will dole out over $145,000 in prizes

click to enlarge
-
Meade Agency
-
Lake City is a burgeoning arts haven right here in South Carolina
ArtFields, an annual arts festival and competition that takes place in Lake City, S.C., is currently taking submissions from southeastern artists. Now through Nov. 1, interested artists can submit their work online
.
Since its founding in 2013, ArtFields has awarded nearly $800,000 in prize money, helping bolster the careers of many up-and-coming artists. The festival has also transformed the city in which it takes place, putting Lake City on the map as a "burgeoning arts mecca."
click to enlarge
-
Meade Agency
-
You'll find art in venues all over town
The town turns into a gallery of sorts during the annual nine day festival, with artwork popping up on streets, in restaurants, and in other non-traditional venues. There are a slew of additional events (schedule forthcoming), too, from live music to makers markets to galas, you name it.
ArtFields 2020 takes place April 24-May 2, 2020. Artists will compete for prizes including the grand prize ($50,000), the people's choice for both 2D and 3D pieces (each $12,500), and category awards in a variety of artistic mediums ($1,500 each).
Learn more about the festival online at artfieldssc.org
.