Online gallery features the work of seven Charleston artists

Charleston Visualists: A group show

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Sep 9, 2019 at 4:29 PM

Greg Hart's contributions to the online show are portraits of the other six artists
Buy Some Damn Art (BSDA), an online gallery that highlights original work from independent artists based stateside and abroad, is currently featuring seven Charleston artists including Greg Hart, Alex Waggoner, Katherine Dunlap, Jared Bramblett, Camela Guevara, Chris Nickels, and Jon Stout.

Run by Brooklyn-based gallerist and curator Kate Singleton, BSDA wants to "make good art accessible to more people."
Portrait of artist Camela Guevara, whose gouache on paper works are on display on BSDA
So, folks, here's your chance. Buy good, local art (Hart says his body of work took over a year to create) and do it conveniently on your laptop.

Peruse all the Charleston artists' works online now at buysomedamnart.com

