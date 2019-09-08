Charleston Arts Festival announces fourth season, featuring dance, live music, theater, and more

click to enlarge
Concoction returns this year, a music extravaganza held at the Royal American on Oct. 19.
The Charleston Arts Festival is back , y'all. Get ready to immerse yourself in local talent across music, visual art, drama, culinary, film, comedy, and dance genres.
The festival events will take place over a few weeks from September-November this year. The festival recently released a teaser of this year's events — with more information to come.
Founded in 2016 by Andrew Walker and Terry Fox, the Charleston Arts Festival strives to showcase a multitude of creative categories. It is both a celebration of the arts in the Lowcountry and a philanthropic mission, benefitting organizations like I Heart Hungry Kids.
Specific events this year include an arts collaboration at Redux Contemporary Arts Center, the CONCOCTION music extravaganza at Royal American, fundraising events, The Woodlands Fall Music and Arts Festival, and two PechaKuchas (one scheduled for 9/4 has been postponed due to Hurricane Dorian). Additional events are currently in the works, so stay tuned for more information.
