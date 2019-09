Comedian Nate Bargatze is coming to the Holy City armed with an arsenal of jokes to make you cry-laugh. His Good Problem to Have tour stops at the Charleston Music Hall on Sat. Sept 21 for two performances at 8 and 10 p.m.Tickets for the show start at $35 and may be purchased online Bargatze has been a regular guest on Jimmy Fallon, has toured with the likes of Chris Rock, and is developing his own show on ABC which he will be producing and starring in.Recently, he released an hour-long stand up show, The Tennessee Kid , that is now streaming on Netflix.The up-and-coming comedian has also been featured inon a ‘Best New Comedian’ list as well as on similar lists in, and Vulture.