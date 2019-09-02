Nominate local artists and arts contributors for two S.C. Arts Commission Awards through Nov. 8

click to enlarge
Know a South Carolinian who supports the arts big time? Nominate them for the Elizabeth O’Neill Verner Governor’s Award for the Arts
or the Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award
, which honor South Carolina arts and folklife practitioners, professionals, and advocates.
Nominations are due Fri. Nov. 8 and can be completed online
.
The Elizabeth O'Neill Verner Governor's Award for the Arts is given to an extraordinary nominee who makes contributions to the arts in South Carolina. Nominees must demonstrate leadership within the arts community and can be nominated in arts education, organization, government, business, individual, and artist categories.
The Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award recognizes lifetime achievement in the traditional arts. The award is geared toward both practitioners and advocates who devote themselves to the arts within South Carolina communities.
Artists who have devoted their lives to keeping cultural or family traditions alive should be nominated. In years before, awards have been given to basket makers, gospel singers, fiddlers, hammock makers, and boat builders.
Advocates for the arts can also be nominated for this award if they have demonstrated attention to the furthering of traditional culture in South Carolina.
Learn more about these awards and the work of the S.C. Arts Commission online at southcarolinaarts.com
.