Don't go stir crazy: Terrace Theater hosts kid-friendly screenings Mon. Sept. 2- Wed. Sept. 4

click to enlarge Facebook/Terrace Theater

Hurricane Dorian got us like

How 'bout that hurricane? While Governor McMaster has ordered an evacuation of the Lowcountry (and reversed lanes on 26 ), families sticking around town are wondering what to do with stir crazy kids. Luckily, the Terrace Theater is here to help with three days of kid-friendly flicks, starting at noon on Mon. Sept. 2.Catch each flick at noon through Wednesday. Tickets are just $6. The screenings are:Follow along with any updates on the Terrace's Facebook page.