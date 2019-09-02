Monday, September 2, 2019

Don't go stir crazy: Terrace Theater hosts kid-friendly screenings Mon. Sept. 2- Wed. Sept. 4

Six dollars to sanity

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Sep 2, 2019 at 11:14 AM

click to enlarge Hurricane Dorian got us like - FACEBOOK/TERRACE THEATER
  • Facebook/Terrace Theater
  • Hurricane Dorian got us like
How 'bout that hurricane? While Governor McMaster has ordered an evacuation of the Lowcountry (and reversed lanes on 26), families sticking around town are wondering what to do with stir crazy kids. Luckily, the Terrace Theater is here to help with three days of kid-friendly flicks, starting at noon on Mon. Sept. 2.
Catch each flick at noon through Wednesday. Tickets are just $6. The screenings are: Babe, Chicken Run, American Tail.

Follow along with any updates on the Terrace's Facebook page.
Map

Location

Comments

