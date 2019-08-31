Saturday, August 31, 2019
You can now check out Playaway Launchpads at Charleston County Public Libraries
Launch and learn
by Connor Simonson
on Sat, Aug 31, 2019 at 10:39 AM
The Charleston County Public Libraries
are now stocked with Playaway Launchpads, a popular learning tablet for kids in preschool through second grade.
Launchpads feature high-quality ad-free learning apps and games that are both fun and educational. Kids are able to design a personal avatar and choose the app adventure that most interests them, whether it be math and monkeys or science and superheroes. Every Launchpad is preloaded with different topics, allowing children to have a new experience every time they check one out.
Parents will find comfort in knowing Launchpads are 100 percent secure and children will not be exposed to unintended content. The tablets also allow parents to monitor screen time.
Launchpads can be reserved through CCLP's online catalog
. Tablets can be checked out for 14 days and are renewable as long as another library-goer does not have that tablet reserved. No internet or downloading is required, just pick it up and go!
Launchpads can be found at the following CCPL locations:
- Main Library
- Dorchester Road Library
- Hurd/St. Andrews Library
- Johns Island Library
- Mt. Pleasant Library
- Otranto Road Library
- Wando Mount Pleasant Library
