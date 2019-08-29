Storytree Children's Theatre presents interactive kids' play Sweetgrass Salt Marsh

Starting this September, Storytree Children's Theatre will debut a new interactive children's play at The Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall at the Gaillard Center.
Sweetgrass Salt Marsh,
written by local playwright and Storytree founder Teralyn Reiter, centers on marsh environments and wildlife inhabitants of the Lowcountry. The story is based on a book of the same name, written by Reiter as well.
click to enlarge
The production process has enlisted the help of local adults and kiddos alike, from music to sets to props. Live music during the show will be composed in an interactive and original way by Kelly Muchado, a certified music therapist, and Jordan Boardman, a local composer and performer.
Storytree has also joined forces with the Charleston Young Artists Guild so that talented young creatives can be a part of the production in a special way by helping to create sets and props for the performance.
In a press release about the show, Reiter notes,"This has been an incredible opportunity to draw on the deep well of artistic talents from our very own Charleston community. From visual artists to musicians, we’ve all come together to create a one-of-a-kind experience that we hope will ignite a passion for the arts in our youngest community members.”
Sweetgrass Salt Marsh
is intended for children six months to six years old. Adults and children will be seated right on the stage for the show.
Shows will run from September 17-18 with four half-hour performances a day at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., and 1 p.m.
Tickets are just $5 and may be purchased at the Gaillard Center
box office.
@ Gaillard Center
95 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sept. 17-18, 10, 11 a.m., 12 & 1 p.m.
Price:
$5
Theater and Family + Kids