Enough Pie's eighth annual Awakening with Weave the People kicks off on Sept. 8

Local nonprofit Enough Pie
hosts yet another year-long series of creative community events to bring together the neighborhoods of the Upper Peninsula with their eighth annual "Awakening."
Enough Pie hopes these events will build stronger connections between neighborhoods that have been broken by major roadways and rapid development. This year's theme, Weave the People
, has joined the cause to help spotlight "social fragmentation throughout the upper Peninsula."
There are currently six public art events scheduled. The year-long series will begin on Sun. Sept. 8. More events will be scheduled throughout the upcoming weeks and can be found on the Enough Pie website.
Starting Sat. Sept. 14 the Community Indigo Vat Shack
will be held in the back parking lot of the Redux Contemporary Art Center on upper King Street, every other Saturday through November. Community members are invited to learn about the historical and economic importance of indigo in Charleston, followed by an opportunity to dye materials under the guidance of an indigo expert.
Bikers, walkers, and community members will be able to check out the Underpass Mural Garden
under Interstate 26. Thirty-four columns will be a part of a large mural to connect the East and West sides of the community that are currently divided by the highway. A call for mural artists will be made soon. Several of the inactive basketball courts along the underpass will be reactivated to host shaded games and community gatherings.
Senior neighbors may gather at the Book Nook
on King Street throughout the fall for social activity and lunch hosted by Bowls & Bingo.
Residents from the Joseph Floyd Manor will resume season 2 of Tales From the Manor,
an Ohm Radio show hosted by Enough Pie. This collection of stories and songs paint the picture of old Charleston through the tales of JFM residents. The series has recently been picked up for a book deal, which will include this season's stories.
In October, nonprofit HEART
will help Enough Pie bring art mentorship and community engagement opportunities to adults with special needs who want to grow and develop as artists. The Dart Library
will also hold an event with poet laureate Marcus Amaker
and Free Verse poetry festival.
Enough Pie is currently looking for artists to assist in the Underpass Mural Garden and is accepting nominations for Community Weavers
. Nominees should be community members who "embody the spirit of relationship over self, constantly seeking inclusive ways to connect and help weave our community where social fragmentation has created a divide."