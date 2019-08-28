Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Call for artists: Crafty Bastards applications open this Fri. Aug. 30

Arts and crafts never looked so good

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Aug 28, 2019 at 12:55 PM

You may even find fresh air plants at Crafty Bastards
  • Ashley Rose Stanol file
  • You may even find fresh air plants at Crafty Bastards
Crafty Bastards, the annual arts and crafts fair hosted by Charleston City Paper returns this December and we're looking for vendors to show up and sell some of the best handcrafted goods you didn't know you needed. It's like your usual holiday shopping but a lot more fun (trust us, we've knocked out all our gift needs in one fair).

Interested in selling your goods? Artist applications open on Fri. Aug. 30 and close on Fri. Oct. 4. The application is easy to fill out online, with a $20 fee. Check it out.

Past vendors have included a number of local artists and artisans, including The Town Serif's Danielle Fabrega, Alison Ross (who recently moved to Greenville, sad!), Penelope Design Studio's Sarah Kay, and more.
We've walked away with candles, bath bombs, gorgeous stationary — really, the possibilities are endless at Crafty Bastards. Stay tuned for more details about food and drink vendors, and opportunities to volunteer.

Learn more about Crafty Bastards online at charleston.craftybastards.com.
Event Details Crafty Bastards: Arts and Crafts Fair
@ Joseph P. Riley Jr. Stadium
360 Fishburne St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Festivals + Events and Fashion + Shopping
Map

