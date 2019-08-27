Beaufort's Conroy Center hosts third annual Lowcountry Book Club Convention this September

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Beloved Lowcountry author Pat Conroy, who passed away in 2016, is the inspiration for the Conroy Center
The Conroy Center partners with the Technical College of the Lowcountry and NeverMore books to present the third annual Lowcountry Book Club Convention. The event is free to the public and will be held at the Technical College of the Lowcountry's Beaufort campus on Sat. Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The convention will be a series of educational conversations and fellowship programs for book club members and anyone looking to join a book club.
Those interested in the event can register online
in advance. The event is free, but attendees may purchase a $20 ticket
in advance for a gourmet lunch buffet catered by Debbi Covington.
click to enlarge
Kim Michelle Richardson will be keynoting the event. Richardson is the author of the historical novel The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek
. Fellow novelist Bren McClain will join in the conversation with Richardson. McClain is the author of One Good Mama Bone,
winner of the Willie Morris Award for Southern Fiction.
The convention will also include the Conroy Center Book Club discussion of the late author's novel; Beach Music.
The discussion will be led by Lowcountry Weekly publisher and columnist Margaret Evans, who was Conroy's research assistant for the novel.
Founder of The Pulpwood Queens book club, Kathy L. Murphy is joining the convention to discuss how she came to run a book club with over 700 chapters nationwide. Kacey Kowars will conduct the interview and afterward Murphy and Kowars will join a panel with several authors whose books have been featured by the club. Bren McClain, Mary Ann Henry, Kathryn Taylor, and Conroy Center executive director Jonathan Haupt will be on the panel.
Books will be available for purchase and signing throughout the event, provided by NeverMore books.
An additional session, also free to the public, will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Hilton Head on Sun. Sept. 29 at 5 p.m.
A panel discussion of Our Prince of Scribes: Writers Remember Pat Conroy,
will feature contributing writers Kathy L. Murphy, Bren McClain, Stephanie Austin Edwards, and David Lauderdale. The conversation will be led by the essay collection's co-editor Jonathan Haupt. A book signing will follow the discussion.
For more information about the Conroy Center visit patconroyliterarycenter.org
.