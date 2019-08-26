Rockabillaque is back and better than ever this November

click to enlarge
Get ready for some twanging rock n’ roll and country tunes, the 7th annual Rockabillaque festival
heads back to Park Circle on Sat. Nov. 9 and Sun. Nov. 10.
As always, this year's Rockabillaque is free to attend and plays host to a number of fun, country-loving, rock-friendly events. The festival will feature live music from over 35 bands on six outdoor stages, a classic car and bike show, games, and numerous contests. The community has only expanded over the past few years, and the festival is growing with it.
“Rockabillaque has grown into its own thing,” said founder Simon Cantlon when we chatted with him earlier this summer. “This year we’re expanding it, adding more days leading up to the big event and a headliner show on Sunday night.”
On Sunday, in addition to a headliner show, attendees can expect a merchant market with more vendors than ever before and a kid’s section for parents looking for daytime entertainment.
This year, the festival benefits the organization Valiant Animal Rescue + Relief
@ Southern Roots Park Circle
1083 East Montague Ave.
North Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Nov. 9, 11 a.m.-11:45 p.m.
Price:
Free
