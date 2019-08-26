Charleston Arts Festival and Music Hall team up for PechaKucha 35 on Wed. Sept. 4

The Charleston Arts Festival hosts the city's 35th edition of PechaKucha at Charleston Music Hall on Wed. Sept. 4. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets ($14/day of, $12/adv.) online now
.
PechaKucha, which means "chit chat" in Japanese, will consist of eight slideshow presentations at just under seven minutes each. In other words, less talking and more enjoying.
click to enlarge
The lineup this time around is, as always, a wonderfully interesting mashup of talented locals:
Torreah "Cookie" Washington
Washington's handmade quilt works stand out from the rest and, no, they won't match the color scheme of your living room. In addition to being a textile designer, Washington is also a passionate activist, which is reflected in her artwork as well. Ahead of PK 35, Washington says, "I want to make art that challenges people to feel, art that makes you soar and annoys, art that challenges them to learn more about the subject and their own feelings about it."
Kyle Barnette
Kyle is the co-founder and producing artistic director of What If? Productions
, an eclectic multi-genre art organization. His resume includes administrative director at Ansley Park Playhouse in Atlanta and co-founder of Emerald Isle Repertory in Michigan. Locally, Barnette has worked with the Charleston Ballet Theatre and directed award-winning shows at What If?
Giovanna de Luca
de Luca wears many hats, including associate professor of Italian Film, director of the Italian Studies Program, and artistic director of the Nuovo Italiano Film Festival at the College of Charleston.
Her articles have appeared in many literary magazines worldwide, based off her research interests on Italian film and literature.
Aaron Zych
Owner of the Heart of Gold Gallery
, Zych features talented photographers from all over the country. The Heart of Gold Gallery celebrates jazz, hip-hop, rock n roll, and country music by featuring breathtaking photos of some of the world's most famous recording artists.
Kali Holloway
Holloway is the Senior Director of the Make It Right Project
, a campaign which uses multiple media platforms to raise awareness and enact actual change in instances of social justice wrongs. Her writing has appeared in numerous national publications including TIME and The Huffington Post.
Michele Seekings
Seekings is the owner of SPIRE Art Services
, an art management service that offers installation, packing, cataloging, and consultation services for both museum and private art collections. Seekings is also the Co-Founder of INTRO, an annual pop-up art exhibition downtown which showcases emerging artists from around the region.
Jackson, Gabe, and Riley Silverman
These brothers, at ages 5 and 7, founded a nonprofit that helps kids help kids. The I Heart Hungry Kids
Project works with partners and sponsors through community advocacy, community outreach, and hands-on service to combat child hunger issues.
Taylor McCleskey
Beach Tiger
is a locally based band featuring McCleskey as the lead singer-songwriter of the group. Beach Tiger gives indie and synth pop vibes, which are perfect for beach days or long drives. Dive into their sound on Spotify
and other music streaming services.
Stephanie Burt, host of weekly podcast, The Southern Fork will be holding it down as emcee for the night. Beats will be provided by Professor Ping, a local DJ.
This gathering is meant to encourage support, communication, collaboration and all around awesomeness between presenters and attendees in response to the featured presenters and their chosen topics.
@ Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Wed., Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$14/day of, $12/adv.
Festivals + Events