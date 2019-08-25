Sunday, August 25, 2019

Edward Hart named new composer-in-residence for Charleston Symphony

A new season of music

Now entering its 83rd season, the Charleston Symphony has named Edward Hart as composer-in-residence for the 2019-2020 season.
Hart is a Charleston native and a professor in the College of Charleston's music department. His music has been performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., as well as internationally.

His music has proven powerful beyond borders, being performed across the United States, Europe, Latin America and Africa. After being named the CSO’s Composer in Residence, Hart said, “Having your work performed by other orchestras in other place is certainly gratifying, but having your friends play your music is special.”

When asked what words of advice he would give to aspiring musicians, Hart said, “Seek to establish your own distinct musical voice, and try to discover what truly inspires you. I am fortunate in that my homeland has been unceasingly inspirational.”

In the coming months, the Symphony will feature Hart's latest work at both the season premiere in late September and the finale show entitled "Charleston and the New World" next April.

These works, A Charleston Concerto and Under an Indigo Sky pay homage not only to Charleston specifically, but the beauty and splendor of South Carolina in general.

To learn more about the Charleston Symphony Orchestra or purchase concert tickets, visit charlestonsymphony.org.

