Lil Herbie mascot hopes to boost kids' confidence with North Charleston nonprofit debut

Lil Herbie was created by Every 1 Voice Matters, a local nonprofit
North Charleston has welcomed a new children's mascot to town — a character dedicated to addressing issues of speech impediments and self-esteem in children.
Lil Herbie made his debut earlier this month at the second annual Community Back 2 School Bash held by local nonprofit group Every 1 Voice Matters
. The organization’s founder Sherrikka Myers created the nonprofit in order to aid children with speech impediments.
Their headlining character, Lil Herbie, was founded in dedication to this mission and to Myers' grandchild Lil Herbert, who also has a speech impediment.
The nonprofit organization is sponsoring a Lil Herbie Series including a Reading Time with Lil Herbie. Myers has even written a book surrounding the character titled, Herbie's New Home.
Lil Herbie is the first black leading male children's mascot to be recognized in the area in nearly two decades, the group says. As such, he has gathered the attention and support of community leaders including North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and Police Chief Reggie Burgess.
Every 1 Voice Matters created Lil Herbie in order to reach out to other children in the community, and this event is only the first step in achieving their goals.
"I’ve made it my mission to help those with speech impediments and let them know that they are not alone," Myers wrote on the organization's website. "It can be conquered, and you can find your voice."