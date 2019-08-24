Brookgreen Gardens will host big-time light installation from artist Bruce Munro in spring 2020

click to enlarge
Bruce Munro
-
Provided
-
Thousands of light 'stems' will illuminate the gardens next year
is a British artist best known for his immersive, large-scale, light-based installations — and he's bringing his expansive work to Murrells Inlet's Brookgreen Gardens next spring.
The exhibit, aptly titled Southern Light
, will feature seven works of art made of light and mixed media, designed specifically for Brookgreen.
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Munro's Brookgreen exhibit will be the only chance for you to see his work in the Southeastern United States in 2020
In a press release Munro says, "The inspirations behind the artwork being shown at Brookgreen came to me during a visit to the Garden. I spent time exploring and simply allowing my eye and imagination to wonder and dream. The visit reinforced the notion of a garden made up of a series of interconnected outside 'rooms.' It also left me with an impression that the 'garden rooms,' populated by figurative sculptures, were surrounded by an untamed landscape, a magical place with an edge of the unknown!"
And when we talk about the use of light, we're talking about a lot
of lights — thousands on thousands of stems and sprigs will be used to create these fields ands sculptures of luminescence.
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
These lights blend in with their natural surroundings
For example, the "Field of Light" will be created with the help of 11,700 stems, located in the Gardens' Arboretum. "Fireflies" will be made from 600 light springs. And "Hive" will be composed of 1, 448 bee-inspired hexagonal elements in the Gardens' Bell Tower.
Brookgreen Gardens' president and CEO Page Kiniry says: "This is a rare opportunity for our community and the region to see the work of this world-renowned artist."
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Light towers? Yeah, light towers
While the exhibit does not open until next April 8, 2020, tickets will be available for purchase starting this fall. There will also be a special season pass available for members of the Gardens.
Learn more about Brookgreen and stay up-to-date with all Southern Light-
adjacent events online at brookgreen.org.
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
The exhibit is designed to reflect light during the day, so the beauty isn't only visible at night