Mitchell Hill opens Charleston's first design center in old Chase Furniture location

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Mitchell Hill reps artist Denise Stewart-Sanabria who creates hyper-realist "portraits" of everything from produce to subversive jelly donuts
Mitchell Hill, a Charleston-based "design house," is celebrating their 10 year anniversary by expanding. This fall, Mitchell Hill opens what they're calling Charleston's "first-ever design center" in the former location of Chase Furniture.
In a press release, the folks at Mitchell Hill say that they want to bring back a design community to upper King Street: "Where showrooms like Waterworks, SieMatic, and Morris Sokol have all closed their doors — Mitchell Hill aims to serve as a resource for both design connoisseurs and to-the-trade industry professionals."
The first floor of the design center will carry the latest in furnishings, paint, flooring, and original works of art (similar to some of what you'll find in the OG Mitchell Hill location).
The center will also double as an event space where owners Michael Mitchell and Tyler Hill will host events with local design and media partners.
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Tyler Hill and Michael Mitchell own the aptly named Mitchell Hill gallery on Upper King, and now, are adding a design center to their portfolio
In addition to their existing vendors, including Style Library, Pearson, DXV, Chaddock, and more, Mitchell Hill introduces new vendors like Farrow & Ball, Artitalia Flooring, and CB2 Paint. Mitchell Hill will also unveil a curated selection of contemporary art and collaborative works during the opening of the center.
Michael Mitchell says, "We’ve seen Charleston grow into a design hub, and with the influx of interior designers, furniture makers, and design aficionados, we saw a hole in the market. The same way many of the designers gravitate towards High Point Market, Atlanta, and New York, we want to be seen as a design resource in your backyard.”
Learn more about Mitchell Hill online at mitchellhillinc.com
