Local artist Kyle Stuckey presents new Charleston-centric series at Principle Gallery

The Principle Gallery presents '50 Portraits of Charleston' by artist Kyle Stuckey

A portion of proceeds go to charity

In a world full of chaos, artist Kyle Stuckey, has decided to bring the community together through the power of art. His latest show, 50 Portraits of Charleston: The Heartbeat of the Holy City, opens on Fri. Oct. 5 from 5-9 p.m. at the Principle Gallery and showcases 50 portraits of everyday Lowcountry residents.

By Christina Burnley

