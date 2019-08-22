Local artist Kyle Stuckey presents new Charleston-centric series at Principle Gallery

click to enlarge
"Woman in the White Dress" 24x41
Local artist Kyle Stuckey
will be displaying new works in his latest art exhibition, People, Places & Things
starting with an opening reception on Fri. Oct. 4 at Principle Gallery
Charleston.
After a successful first show last year, Portraits of Charleston
, Stuckey returns with another fundraising show. He has donated a painting to be raffled off, tickets for which will be sold during the opening reception.
Stuckey has shifted his focus from last year’s show, however, and much of his work this year will feature local figures, landscapes, cityscapes, and still life portraits in a range of subject matters. This year's show looks to display artwork that both emphasizes the beauty in the mundane and then looks to recreate this feeling in those who experience the art.
“I enjoy painting all the things I find beautiful,” Stuckey describes in a press release. “Regardless of what my subject matter may be, in my paintings I focus on what I find inspiring. This way the viewer can see my vision and perhaps share in my experience.”
All of the proceeds from the raffle will go directly to the Lowcountry Orphan Relief
, a nonprofit dedicated to aiding and supporting at-risk, neglected, or abused children.
@ The Principle Gallery
125 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., Oct. 4, 5-8 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
