Catch Mia Jackson, who's toured with Amy Schumer, live at Creekside Comedy

Your Saturday night plans

Creekside Comedy returns this Sat. Aug. 24 at 9 p.m., featuring headliner Mia Jackson, a stand-up comic and Georgia native. Although she currently lives in New York, Jackson always brings her southern sass to the comedy stage. Tickets are just $12/adv. (and $15 at the door) and can be purchased online.

Jackson spent last year on tour with Amy Schumer and in 2017 was named the Critic's Choice Best Standup Comedian in Atlanta by Creative Loafing. She will be joined by Wayne Cousins (@cousinwayne), a comedian from Columbia who has opened for a number of nationally touring acts — and whose Twitter account is a multiple-time nominee for Columbia's Best Local Twitter account.

The event, as always, is hosted by Keith Dee. Arrive early for dinner and drinks and leave the kids at home; it's an R rated show.
