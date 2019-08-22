Call for submissions: TEDxCharleston is looking for speakers for their 2020 event

click to enlarge
-
-
TEDxCharleston will return to Charleston Music Hall in 2020
is seeking speakers and performers for their seventh annual event at the Charleston Music Hall for 2020.
Organizers are looking for applicants with ideas which bring business, scientific, or artistic breakthroughs to the main stage. Applicants are encouraged to apply
by Sun. Sept. 15.
The theme, "Cascades," illustrates the momentum of innovation and change the city of Charleston is experiencing. "We are seeking applicants whose big ideas are what the city and world today need to hear," the curator of TEDxCharleston Edith Howle notes, "no idea is too small."
Applicants or those interested can also hear from past speakers, get tips on submitting their application, and meet members from the selection committee on Mon. Aug. 26 at 6-7:30 p.m. at the Main Library Auditorium (68 Calhoun St.). To join in on the Idea Makers Meetup, RSVP on Facebook
.
The event will be held in front of a live audience, recorded, and shared online with the global TEDx community.
The organizers will announce the event date this fall, and you can follow them on Twitter
for updates.