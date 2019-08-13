World-renowned poet Nikki Giovanni headlines the 2019 Black Ink Book Festival

click to enlarge
-
Flickr user Brett Weinstein
The Black Ink Book Festival, which returns to the Lowcountry on Sat. Oct. 5, announced its keynote speaker on Tuesday: poet, writer, commentator, activist, and educator Nikki Giovanni. The free festival, which is now part of the larger city-wide MOJA arts fest, takes place in Memminger Auditorium starting at 2 p.m. on Oct. 5. You can reserve keynote tickets online.
Giovanni has written over two dozen books, including volumes of poetry, illustrated children's books, and collections of essays. You may be familiar with her book Racism 101
, which includes bold essays about Americans on all sides of race issues. Or perhaps you know the author for her biography of civil rights activist Rosa Parks, titled Rosa,
which won Caldecott Honors and the Coretta Scott King medal for best illustrated book.
Giovanni has taught writing and literature at Virginia Tech since 1987.
In a press release director of the Charleston Friends of the Library, Jeanell Marvin said, "She's one of the most noted poets in America today and an inspiration for many. Whether she’s reading her own works or talking about contemporary issues, Nikki Giovanni has something to say that we all should pay attention to."
The Black Ink Book Festival will feature dozens of African American authors, with an emphasis on writers from the Charleston area. Learn more about the festival online at blackinkcharleston.org
.
@ Memminger Auditorium
56 Beaufain St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Oct. 5
Price:
Free to attend
Books + Poetry and Festivals + Events