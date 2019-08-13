Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Local artists present one-of-a-kind painted skateboards during a day party at Miller Gallery

Popsicles and brews, y'all

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Aug 13, 2019 at 10:07 AM

click to enlarge From left, art by: Julia Deckman, Rachael Nerney, and Jenn Griffith - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • From left, art by: Julia Deckman, Rachael Nerney, and Jenn Griffith
Summer may be winding down, but that doesn't mean we can't find a good excuse to day drink a few more times. Better yet, we've found a day drinking shindig that features local art. Cha-ching. Head to Miller Gallery on Sat. Aug. 24, 1-4 p.m. for Summer Sessions, a mini exhibit featuring painted skateboards.

Peruse painted skateboards from local artists including Jenn Griffith, Julia Deckman, Korbi Dean, Taylor Faulkner, Charlotte Fraser, Laura Dargan, Sarah Miller Gelber, Gert Mackintosh, and more.

Guests can also enjoy popsicles (a necessity in this heat), brews, and music. And, hot tip from gallery owner Sarah Miller Gelber: if you sign up for August's SoFar Sounds show you'll be very close to the evening's "secret venue."

Check out all of Miller Gallery's upcoming events and exhibits online at millergallerychs.com.
Event Details Summer Sessions
@ Miller Gallery
149 1/2 East Bay St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Aug. 24, 1-4 p.m. and Aug. 24-Sept. 3
Price: Free to attend
Visual Arts and Festivals + Events
