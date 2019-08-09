Katherine Hester named artist-in-residence in City of North Charleston

click to enlarge
click to enlarge
This week the City of North Charleston announced that painter and former art and science teacher Katherine Hester takes over the role of the city's artist-in-residence (AIR). She will serve as a key resource for the cultural arts department's outreach programs now through June 2020.
Like past AIRs, Hester will head up workshops in public schools, senior housing, and at various community groups in North Charleston. Specifically, Hester will offer instruction in painting and drawing, with a dash of science thrown in for good measure.
"Whether it is something as simple as using oil pastels with watercolor paints in order to instill the concept of solubility, to purposefully calculating the ebb and flow of the tide to teach principles of gravity and painting realistic waves, the essence of teaching is instilling curiosity," says Hester.
Hester will also work with the city to create public art projects during her residency. You can see an exhibition of her work for yourself this upcoming December and January in the gallery located within the Charleston Area Convention Center.
Learn more online at northcharleston.org
.