Thursday, August 8, 2019

"The Simon & Garfunkel Story" swings by the N. Charleston PAC this November

A perfect excuse for an affair

Posted by Caylin Gregory on Thu, Aug 8, 2019 at 3:11 PM

Best of Broadway brings the hit theater show The Simon & Garfunkel Story to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Fri. Nov. 1, telling, from start to finish, the story of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. Tickets for the show go on sale Mon. Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel were no strangers to fame. With 10 Grammys and an induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990, it’s easy to see why their legacy lives on. Their music is pretty damn catchy too — from "Bridge Over Troubled Water" to "Mrs. Robinson" to "I Am a Rock" the duo churned out bangers.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story, features projection photos, original film footage, and full live band performances from some of the band's biggest hits, telling how the duo came to be one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s prior to their split in 1970.

Hear how it all went down this November.
Event Details The Simon & Garfunkel Story
@ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
5001 Coliseum Drive
North Charleston, SC
When: Fri., Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.
Price: TBA
Theater
Map

