S.C. Arts Commission awards over $770,000 in grants for Charleston-area schools and groups, $4.4 million total statewide

-
Provided
-
Kids learning (and having fun) at a STEAM summer camp hosted by Charleston's Engaging Creative Minds
Today the South Carolina Arts Commission announced $4.4 million in new grants, including over $770,000 awarded to schools and arts organizations in Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkeley counties.
For the first time, the SCAC placed a grant in each of South Carolina's 46 counties in a single year. In a press release SCAC executive director David Platts said, "That is a major milestone, and is the result of listening to the community, ground-level work, and sincere relationship building on the part of our team."
The grant categories include: arts in education
($2,074,476), which help fund curriculum planning and implementation, professional development for teachers, and summer and after school programs; operating support
($2,131,603), grants that help strengthen arts organizations that bring arts experiences to their communities; folklife and traditional arts
($113,033), supporting programs that promote a greater understanding and visibility of South Carolina's cultures; subgranting
($70,000), seven awards to local art councils (including $10,000 to the City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs); and artists ventures initiative
($10,000) and individual artist fellowships
($20,000), handed out to individual artists.
You can check out the full list of grant recipients, either by county
or by grant category
, online.
Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester county grants included: $10,875 for education programs and outreach at the Gibbes; $6,519 for STEAM programming in Title I schools in Charleston, through Yo Art Inc.; $70,000 for a strings pilot program in the Charleston County School District; a number of grants for general operating support for organizations like Village Repertory Co., Enough Pie, Threshold Repertory Theatre, PURE Theatre, and more; $2,500 chunks for small organizations like Annex Dance Company and Charleston Black Theatre; and many more.
Learn more about SCAC online at southcarolinaarts.com
.