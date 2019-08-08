Gaillard Center now certified sensory inclusive, offering sensory bags to guests

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
The sensory inclusive bag includes noise cancelling headphones, fidget toys, a weighted lap pad, and more.
This week the Charleston Gaillard Center announced that they are now certified sensory inclusive as part of a partnership with KultureCity, a nonprofit that uses its resources to "effect change" for those with sensory needs.
The Gaillard staff was trained by leading medical professionals on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. Sensory bags, which come with noise cancelling headphones, fidget tools, and weighted lap pads will be available to all guests who may feel overwhelmed.
Prior to attending an event at the Gaillard, families can download the KultureCity app to view what sensory features are available and how to access them.
In a press release, the co-founder of KultureCity, Dr. Julian Maha, says, "To know that you soon will be able to see families attend a performance, a true community binding experience, with their loved ones who have a sensory challenge and who were not able to previously attend, is truly a heartwarming moment. Our communities are what shapes our lives and to know that the Gaillard Center is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing."
Learn more about KultureCity
online, and be sure to check out the Gaillard's
upcoming programming.