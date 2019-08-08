Thursday, August 8, 2019

Call for submissions: MOJA Arts Festival juried art exhibition

You have until Aug. 30

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Aug 8, 2019 at 12:18 PM

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
This year's MOJA Arts Festival, held Sept. 26-Oct. 6, 2019, is looking for artwork submissions for its annual juried art exhibition. You can submit your work ($20/application fee) for consideration online, now through Fri. Aug. 30.

Dorchester native and local art teacher Alvin B. Glen serves as this year's juror. Glen is an artist himself, who works in mixed media with watercolor, dye, and pencils. His work draws inspiration from his life and his time in churches, schools, and with students. Glen has served as the juror for a number of art exhibitions in the state, including MOJA.

Those interested in submitting their work can see the full list of guidelines online.

For more information email Katrina Staaf, staafk@charleston-sc.gov, or call the city's Office of Cultural Affairs at (843) 724-7305.

Tags: , , ,

  |  

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS