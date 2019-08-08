Call for submissions: MOJA Arts Festival juried art exhibition

click to enlarge
This year's MOJA Arts Festival, held Sept. 26-Oct. 6, 2019, is looking for artwork submissions for its annual juried art exhibition. You can submit your work ($20/application fee) for consideration online
, now through Fri. Aug. 30.
Dorchester native and local art teacher Alvin B. Glen serves as this year's juror. Glen is an artist himself, who works in mixed media with watercolor, dye, and pencils. His work draws inspiration from his life and his time in churches, schools, and with students. Glen has served as the juror for a number of art exhibitions in the state, including MOJA.
Those interested in submitting their work can see the full list of guidelines
online.
For more information email Katrina Staaf, staafk@charleston-sc.gov, or call the city's Office of Cultural Affairs at (843) 724-7305.