Wild Common hosts Marcus Amaker and Asiah Mae for sunset poetry on Aug. 21

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Marcus Amaker is Charleston's first poet laureate
If you aren’t already familiar, Wild Common’s restaurant name comes from a classic D. H. Lawrence poem, "The Wild Common," which celebrates "All that is good, all that is right."
In light of all things poetry, Charleston poet laureate Marcus Amaker will be leading a Free Verse Festival preview event (free!) at Wild Common on Wed. Aug. 21. 8:30 p.m.
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
In addition to her literary talents, Asiah Mae is also part of local cultural hub, Ill Vibe the Tribe
During the preview event, aptly titled Sunset Poems with Marcus Amaker, Amaker will be reading and performing new works of his own alongside Asiah Mae, one of Charleston’s up-and-coming literary talents.
Throughout the event you’ll be able to purchase a signature cocktail or mocktail, both of which are inspired by the night's performances. To top it off in Wild Common fashion, there will also be shareable bites available from executive chef Orlando Pagán.
Don’t miss out on the opportunity to get a better feel for what Wild Common is about while supporting two talented local artists. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the performances are set to begin at 8:30 p.m. Bring a friend, no tickets are required.
And stay tuned for more details on Free Verse Festival, returning to the Holy City
this October.
@ Wild Common
103 Spring St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Wed., Aug. 21, 8:30 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
Books + Poetry