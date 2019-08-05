Interactive video exhibit 'Black Righteous Space' now on view at the Gibbes

click to enlarge
Juliana Huxtable
"Untitled (Psychosexual Stuntin'), 2015."After watching Black Righteous Space, head upstairs to see images in Black Refractions, including this piece from Juliana Huxtable.
As part of their current exhibition, Black Refractions: Highlights from The Studio Museum in Harlem
, the Gibbes Museum of Art presents a video exhibit, Black Righteous Space
, Aug. 5-18. The video will be on view on the first floor the museum, which is free and open to the public.
Created by conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas, Black Righteous Space
is an interactive video that plays kaleidoscopic images in the color of the Pan-American flag. The installation weaves together film, voices of black cultural leaders, and audience responses with the help of a centrally located microphone.
Thomas examines the legacy of slavery in the U.S. and critiques how people consume objects in their daily lives.
The Guardian's
Arwa Mahdawi has written of Thomas' work, specifically a 2015 exhibition, Unbranded: A Century of White women
: "'I always talk about racism as the most successful advertising campaign of all time,' Thomas says. His work serves as a sort of counter-campaign; one that aims to muddy the myths we’ve been marketed. 'I want to complicate the way that I’m seen and the way that I look at other people.'"
Black Refractions
, on loan to the Gibbes through Aug. 18, highlights the work of artists of African descent.
When City Paper
talked to Gibbes director Angela Mack about the exhibition earlier this year, she described some of the community partnerships and additional outreach associated with Black Refractions
: "We're trying to take this opportunity to make long-lasting, strong connections with various aspects of the community that will live on."
The Gibbes Museum of Art is open Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun., 1-5 p.m., and late on Wednesdays, until 8 p.m.
