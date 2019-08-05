Monday, August 5, 2019

Interactive video exhibit 'Black Righteous Space' now on view at the Gibbes

View on the first floor for free

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Aug 5, 2019 at 10:02 AM

click to enlarge "Untitled (Psychosexual Stuntin'), 2015." - After watching Black Righteous Space, head upstairs to see images in Black Refractions, including this piece from Juliana Huxtable. - JULIANA HUXTABLE
  • Juliana Huxtable
  • "Untitled (Psychosexual Stuntin'), 2015."After watching Black Righteous Space, head upstairs to see images in Black Refractions, including this piece from Juliana Huxtable.
As part of their current exhibition, Black Refractions: Highlights from The Studio Museum in Harlem, the Gibbes Museum of Art presents a video exhibit, Black Righteous Space, Aug. 5-18. The video will be on view on the first floor the museum, which is free and open to the public.

Created by conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas, Black Righteous Space is an interactive video that plays kaleidoscopic images in the color of the Pan-American flag. The installation weaves together film, voices of black cultural leaders, and audience responses with the help of a centrally located microphone.

Thomas examines the legacy of slavery in the U.S. and critiques how people consume objects in their daily lives.

The Guardian's Arwa Mahdawi has written of Thomas' work, specifically a 2015 exhibition, Unbranded: A Century of White women: "'I always talk about racism as the most successful advertising campaign of all time,' Thomas says. His work serves as a sort of counter-campaign; one that aims to muddy the myths we’ve been marketed. 'I want to complicate the way that I’m seen and the way that I look at other people.'"

Black Refractions, on loan to the Gibbes through Aug. 18, highlights the work of artists of African descent.
Related The Gibbes Museum of Art is only the second museum to host traveling exhibition Black Refractions: Making History
The Gibbes Museum of Art is only the second museum to host traveling exhibition Black Refractions
Making History
On the heels of the launch of New Acquisitions: Featuring Works by African American Artists, The Gibbes Museum of Art is hosting a massive traveling exhibition, Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem, which opens on May 24.
By Chase Quinn
Features

When City Paper talked to Gibbes director Angela Mack about the exhibition earlier this year, she described some of the community partnerships and additional outreach associated with Black Refractions: "We're trying to take this opportunity to make long-lasting, strong connections with various aspects of the community that will live on."

The Gibbes Museum of Art is open Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun., 1-5 p.m., and late on Wednesdays, until 8 p.m. 
Event Details Black Righteous Space
@ Gibbes Museum of Art
135 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Mondays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays, 1-5 p.m. Continues through Aug. 18
Price: Free
Exhibits, Visual Arts and Film + Radio
Map

Tags: , , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Black Righteous Space @ Gibbes Museum of Art

    • Mondays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays, 1-5 p.m. Continues through Aug. 18 Free

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS