Theresa Caputo will assure audiences that their deceased loved ones are kickin' it on the other side this September

Event Details Theresa Caputo @ Gaillard Center 95 Calhoun St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Fri., Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m. Price: $39.75+ Festivals + Events Map

Star of the hit TLC show,, Theresa Caputo heads to the Gaillard this Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are now on sale and start at $39.75.Caputo has been a practicing medium for over 20 years and is the author of four books. She seeks to deliver healing messages to people looking to connect with their deceased loved ones. If you attend her show there is a chance you will get to interact with Caputo (but no guarantee).If you're a big Caputo fan (who isn't, TBH) then you may want to check out the VIP photo opp, which includes a custom Caputo souvenir journal. Ya know, for jotting down notes when connecting with your deceased friends and fam.Learn more about the show at gaillardcenter.org and be sure to head to Caputo's appropriately sparkly website to see what she's up to next.