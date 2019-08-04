Sunday, August 4, 2019
Have the time of your life with ABBA tribute show, headed to the Music Hall this November
by Caylin Gregory
on Sun, Aug 4, 2019 at 8:54 AM
Are you prepared to have the time of your life dancing the night away? The ABBA Show — A Tribute to ABBA
is coming to The Charleston Music Hall on Sun. Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets (which start at just $15 for students) go on sale this Fri. Aug. 2
at 10 a.m.
Long live ABBA, Swedish pop group who topped the popular charts between 1974 and 1982 and sold over 600 million records. "Dancing Queen" and "Take a Chance on Me" are only a couple of their big-time hits that remain on a loop (at least for us) even in 2019.
The tribute band is set to perform all of the band's hits with elaborate and spectacular outfits to match. ABBA wouldn’t have wanted anything less.
@ Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$25 - Tier 2 | $30 - Tier 1 | $15 - Student (Box Office Only)
