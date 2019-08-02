Joyce Carol Oates headlines Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival

Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival returns, Nov. 7-10

Sneak peek at the lineup

Three cheers for the written word. The Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival, inspired by an annual lit fest that takes place at the Charleston Farmhouse in Sussex, England, is back for its third year this November. The full program comes out next month, but until then, we've got a sneak peek of the speakers:

By Connelly Hardaway

Culture Shock