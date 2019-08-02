Joyce Carol Oates headlines Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival

click to enlarge
Today the Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival (C2C) announced the headlining author for this year's fest — and it's a big one. Charleston, welcome Joyce Carol Oates, the award-winning author of 58 novels (along with a slew of short stories, plays, novellas, poetry, and more). Oates, along with an impressive lineup of other famed authors, academics, and historians, heads to Charleston this Nov. 7-10.
The three day festival, inspired by an annual lit fest that takes place at the Charleston Farmhouse in Sussex, England, features a variety of lectures and discussions and receptions, with a chance to chat with the visiting speakers.
In a press release the festival's executive director Leah Rhyne says, "Charleston to Charleston celebrates the power of the written word to shape our thoughts and actions. We love the mix of famous writers and emerging voices who will participate in these intimate events, and encourage all of our fans to discover their next favorite author at the festival."
We mentioned some of the participants in a preview a couple months ago
, from former executive editor of the NYT, Jill Abramson to Pulitzer Prize winner and author of Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom
, David Blight.
Additional speakers include: author of We Need to Talk About Kevin
, Lionel Shriver; scholar and lecturer, Karen Kukil; president of England's Charleston Trust, Virginia Nicholson; professor of Black Studies at UC Santa Barbara and 2019 Pulitzer Prize winner for biography, Jeffrey C. Stewart; and more.
If you aren't familiar with Oates, you may very well be living under a rock. The wildly prolific author is perhaps best known for novels like We Were the Mulvaneys
, The Falls, Blonde,
and Black Water.
Learn more about the festival and buy tickets (individual event tickets start at $25) online at charlestontocharleston.com
.
When: Nov. 7-10
Price:
Prices vary
