Shawna Jarrett introduces a new monthly comedy showcase at Tin Roof

Laughs for days, y'all

Keegan Ray performs this Sunday
  • Provided
  • Keegan Ray performs this Sunday
Local comedian (and Facebook meme creator extraordinaire) Shawna Jarrett already hosts a recurring comedy event (an open mic night and writers group) at the Tin Roof, held on the first Wednesday of every month, and now she's introducing a new one for all you weekend warriors.
Staring this Sun. Aug. 4 at 7 p.m., Tin Roof presents The Get Up! Sit-Down Comedy showcase, which will feature local funny folks as well as a visiting headliner. Held on the first Sunday of every month, The Get Up! Sit-Down is just $5 at the door.

Jarrett says that she's looking to highlight some "fresh faces" in the local scene, as well as fan favorites. The visiting headliner will be different each month — this month's featured performer is Atlanta, Ga.'s Keegan Ray.

Local performers this Sunday include Josh Bates, Tanner Riley, Lennon Ratliff, and Caleb McCraw.

Enjoy beats from DJ Pat Nasty and after the show stick around for free karaoke, kicking off at 10 p.m.

