Shawna Jarrett introduces a new monthly comedy showcase at Tin Roof

From teaching stand-up to high schoolers to headlining a fundraiser, Shawna Jarrett is up to big things

Homegrown humor

Shawna Jarrett is pretty sure she's going to die early. "Men don't get asked the question enough, but any woman over the age of 20 gets asked, 'How do you have it all?' You don't sleep enough and you die early, that's how," says Jarrett. "How married to sleep are you?"

By Connelly Hardaway

Features