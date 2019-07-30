Submissions for Pour House mural competition end this Sat. Aug. 3

click to enlarge
These dancing bears took home top prize last year.
Calling all muralists — you've only got a few days left to apply for the Pour House's annual mural competition, a fun excuse to redesign the popular venue's deck every year. Those interested in applying
can sign up online by this Sat. Aug. 3.
While the fame of having your art on PoHo's deck is draw enough, artists chosen to participate get some other perks, too. Each artist gets a one-year membership to Redux and the winning muralists (voted on by the public) receive cash prizes, tickets to the Pour House, and free admission to classes and workshops at Redux.
There are 15 artist spots available with most sizes within the 8'x10' range.
Artists will begin work on their murals on Aug. 23 and end on Sept. 1, followed by a week of voting. Winners will be announced on Sept. 10.
Learn more about the competition and check out the full list of prizes online at charlestonpourhouse.com
