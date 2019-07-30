S.C. Arts Commission workshops hope to connect creatives with the business community

click to enlarge
This week, the South Carolina Arts Commission (SCAC), in collaboration with AIR Institute
of Berea College in Kentucky announced two workshops, Art Builds Business Builds Art (ABBBA), to be held in Orangeburg and Georgetown next month.
Funding for these free workshops is provided by SCAC and the Emily Hall Tremaine Foundation.
So what is ABBBA all about? In a press release SCAC executive director David Platts says, "The South Carolina Arts Commission sees the business and creative communities as natural partners for community revitalization. In business, you need creative solutions to finding competitive advantages, and creatives often need connections offered by business to realize the unique solutions they can offer."
Business owners and those who work in the business world are invited to join creatives — chefs, painters, photographers, graphic designers, you name it — to discuss the ways in which these two seemingly disparate groups can help each other.
The first workshop will be held in Orangeburg on Tues. Aug. 13 and the second in Georgetown on Fri. Aug. 16. Georgetown-based actress Natalie Daise, best known for her role on Gullah Gullah Island
, will co-facilitate the latter workshop.
