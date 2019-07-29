Tickets on sale for RENT at North Charleston PAC in less than less than five hundred twenty-five thousand six hundred minutes

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Will you light your candle by seeing this classic Broadway production?
In honor of the groundbreaking musical’s 20th anniversary, RENT
is on tour this year, coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center Oct. 15 and 16. Tickets go on sale
next Mon. Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. Tickets for parties of 10 or more can be reserved by calling (843) 529-5007.
Appealing to audiences of all generations, this rock-musical follows the story of seven starving artists struggling to make their dreams come true while also trying to make rent. With vivid characters and lively musical numbers, RENT
reminds us that at the end of the day the only thing that matters and can measure a life is, of course, love.
Jonathan Larson’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical premiered in 1996 and since then has left its legacy on the Broadway landscape. Classic songs like "Seasons of Love," "Take Me or Leave Me,"
and "
Light my Candle" have become staples on every musical theater playlist.
In 2005, RENT
came to life on the big screen with the movie adaptation featuring stars like Idina Menzel, Rosaria Dawson, and Taye Diggs.
This production comes together through the work of some of the original Broadway creatives, with original direction based off of Michael Greif, stage design by Evan Ensign, choreography by Marlies Yearby, costume design by Angela Wendt, and music supervision by Tim Weil. Joining the originals will be lighting designer Jonathan Spencer, sound designer Keith Caggiano, and associate choreographer Miri Park.
@ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
5001 Coliseum Drive
North Charleston,
SC
When: Tue., Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. and Wed., Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$40-$75
Theater