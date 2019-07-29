Monday, July 29, 2019

Call for submissions: Black Ink Book Festival looking for African-American authors

Now part of MOJA festival

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Jul 29, 2019 at 12:26 PM

Back for the fourth time this year, the annual Black Ink Book Festival celebrates African-American contributions to American literature and public conversation. For the first time, the fest, presented by the Charleston Friends of the Library, teams up with the City of Charleston's MOJA Arts Festival for a special day of all things literary, held on Oct. 5.

Black Ink is currently looking for African-American authors to participate in the fest. All authors will have an entire table to display their titles; a new website will include info about each participant.
Interested authors can apply online — the registration fee is $75 until Aug. 1, when it increases to $100.

A keynote speaker for the festival will be announced later this summer. Past speakers have included Charleston's poet laureate, Marcus Amaker, Kwame Alexander, and Terry McMillan.

Over 500 readers have attended each of the last two festivals and this year's attendance is expected to increase.

Learn more online at blackinkcharleston.org.
Event Details Black Ink Book Festival
@ Memminger Auditorium
56 Beaufain St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Oct. 5
Price: Free to attend
Books + Poetry and Festivals + Events
Map

