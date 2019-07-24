Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Charleston County Public libraries host living room conversations about religious freedom, gun ownership
Civil discourse for the win
by Connelly Hardaway
on Wed, Jul 24, 2019 at 11:27 AM
The new Wando Mt. Pleasant library is an ideal place for an important conversation.
Charleston County Public libraries have teamed up with nonprofit Living Room Conversations to present just that — open conversations about tough topics. Kind of like when your parents sat you down for "the talk" so many years ago, right? Well, maybe a little more civil and a lot more informative.
The conversations started earlier this year and they continue this summer. A convo takes place on Mon. Aug. 5 at Wando Mt. Pleasant Library on the topic of religious freedom and non-discrimination. Participants are encouraged to share openly, but mindfully; the goal of these talks is to encourage people to connect over divisive issues.
On Wed. Aug. 7 head to Mt. Pleasant Regional Library for a talk on guns and responsibility. Participants can share their personal experiences with guns to reflect on both the opportunities and challenges associated with gun ownership.
Living Room Conversations was founded in 2010 "as a result of a transpartisan partnership focused on revitalizing civil discourse through conversation."
Learn more about the nonprofit online at livingroomconversations.org
