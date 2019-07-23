Tuesday, July 23, 2019

"The Bachelor Live on Stage" will be at the North Charleston PAC on Thurs., April 30

Will you accept this rose?

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Tue, Jul 23, 2019 at 3:01 PM

The Bachelor Live on Stage is coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Thurs. April 30, 2020, with tickets going on sale Fri. July 26 at 10 a.m. The production promises to pack all of the drama into one evening, with a local bachelor hopefully leaving with new love.

The live version of the show is hosted by former Bachelor bachelor Ben Higgins, who came in third on The Bachelorette in 2015 before becoming the bachelor for season 20. All of that to say — he knows his way around a rose ceremony.

What does the stage version of a semi-scripted reality show look like? A local bachelor and suitors will be chosen, of course. Then there will be first impressions, group date challenges, and of course, one-on-ones for the local contestants and, for the first time, a rose ceremony the live audience can participate in. Yelling at the TV doesn't affect the outcome at home, but it could change some minds here.

Tickets for The Bachelor Live on Stage go on sale Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. from the North Charleston Coliseum and Ticketmaster

