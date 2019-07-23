Call for artists: Gibbes Museum's Society 1858 announces $10K prize for contemporary Southern art

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Join the roster of previous winners.
The Gibbes' Society 1858, a member auxiliary group of the museum comprised of young professionals, presents a big fat check to a talented artist every year — $10,000 to be exact. The society begins accepting applications from contemporary, Southern artists on Thurs. Aug. 1. Head online to apply
.
Every year Society 1858 presents this prize to an artist whose work "demonstrates the highest level of artistic achievement in any media, while contributing to a new understanding of art in the South." Artists from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia are eligible to apply.
Past winners include Leo Twiggs, Sonya Clark, Patrick Dougherty, and Radcliffe Bailey. The prize is often indicative of good things to come, too, with past winners going on to show their work at the Gibbes (please see: Patrick Dougherty's now permanent installation, Betwixt and Between
).
Finalists will be announced in October, with the winner announced later in the fall. The winner will be celebrated at a prize party on Feb. 6 and 7, 2020.
Learn more about Society 1858
(and how to become a member) online.