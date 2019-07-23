Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Call for artists: Gibbes Museum's Society 1858 announces $10K prize for contemporary Southern art

Ten thousand reasons to apply

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Jul 23, 2019 at 10:22 AM

click to enlarge Join the roster of previous winners. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Join the roster of previous winners.
The Gibbes' Society 1858, a member auxiliary group of the museum comprised of young professionals, presents a big fat check to a talented artist every year — $10,000 to be exact. The society begins accepting applications from contemporary, Southern artists on Thurs. Aug. 1. Head online to apply.

Every year Society 1858 presents this prize to an artist whose work "demonstrates the highest level of artistic achievement in any media, while contributing to a new understanding of art in the South." Artists from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia are eligible to apply.

Past winners include Leo Twiggs, Sonya Clark, Patrick Dougherty, and Radcliffe Bailey. The prize is often indicative of good things to come, too, with past winners going on to show their work at the Gibbes (please see: Patrick Dougherty's now permanent installation, Betwixt and Between).
Related Patrick Dougherty brings his larger-than-life installations to the Gibbes: The Place Beyond the Sticks
Patrick Dougherty brings his larger-than-life installations to the Gibbes
The Place Beyond the Sticks
Patrick Dougherty is a woodworker, but probably not in the way that you're thinking. He gathers sticks (alternatively called twigs, if that's your preference) and molds them into works of art. Really big works of art.
By Connelly Hardaway
Features

Finalists will be announced in October, with the winner announced later in the fall. The winner will be celebrated at a prize party on Feb. 6 and 7, 2020.

Learn more about Society 1858 (and how to become a member) online.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

Location

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS