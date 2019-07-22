Monday, July 22, 2019

Former Charleston comic Dusty Slay is havin' a good time on The Tonight Show

Posted by Caylin Gregory on Mon, Jul 22, 2019 at 2:12 PM

"Okay, we're havin' a good time," as Dusty says.

Former Charleston stand-up comedian (and Best Local Comic of '13 and '14) Dusty Slay was back on Fallon's Tonight Show last Thurs. July 18 and as usual, it didn’t disappoint.

Here are a couple of things you can take away from his brief but golden performance:

1. Hotels won't notice if you walk out with their ironing boards.
2. If the hotel room is disgusting, you probably shouldn’t check out the continental breakfast.
3. A friend's growling dog is much like a man threatening you with a knife. Both might lick you to death.

Havin' a good time? Not yet? Watch the clip here:

