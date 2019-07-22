Former Charleston comic Dusty Slay is havin' a good time on The Tonight Show

"Okay, we're havin' a good time," as Dusty says.Former Charleston stand-up comedian (and Best Local Comic of '13 and '14) Dusty Slay was back on Fallon'slast Thurs. July 18 and as usual, it didn’t disappoint.Here are a couple of things you can take away from his brief but golden performance:1. Hotels won't notice if you walk out with their ironing boards.2. If the hotel room is disgusting, you probably shouldn’t check out the continental breakfast.3. A friend's growling dog is much like a man threatening you with a knife. Both might lick you to death.Havin' a good time? Not yet? Watch the clip here: