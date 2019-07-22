Christmas in July: Mannheim Steamroller tickets on sale this Fri. July 26

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
A lot more fun than caroling, eh?
You know it, you love it. Chip Davis' Mannheim Steamroller Christmas tour rolls into town — specifically to the Gaillard Center — on Tues. Nov. 26. Tickets for the beloved holiday music extravaganza go on sale this Fri. July 26 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $49.50 and tickets can be purchased online
.
In a press release Davis, founder of Mannheim, says, "I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work. Now, 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year."
If you've never been to a Mannheim show, you're missing out on your favorite classic holiday songs presented in a larger-than-life concert featuring multimedia effects. The big production still manages to make the experience intimate and family-friendly for all fans of the OG Mannheim album, Christmas
.
You can look forward to songs like "Deck the Halls," "I Saw Three Ships," and "God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen," performed in Mannheim's trademark 18th century instrumental rock style.
@ Charleston Gaillard Center
95 Calhoun St
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Tue., Nov. 26
Price:
$49.50+
Concert Music