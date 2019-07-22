Monday, July 22, 2019

Christmas in July: Mannheim Steamroller tickets on sale this Fri. July 26

Rock on, holidays

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Jul 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge A lot more fun than caroling, eh? - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • A lot more fun than caroling, eh?
You know it, you love it. Chip Davis' Mannheim Steamroller Christmas tour rolls into town — specifically to the Gaillard Center — on Tues. Nov. 26. Tickets for the beloved holiday music extravaganza go on sale this Fri. July 26 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $49.50 and tickets can be purchased online.

In a press release Davis, founder of Mannheim, says, "I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work. Now, 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year."

If you've never been to a Mannheim show, you're missing out on your favorite classic holiday songs presented in a larger-than-life concert featuring multimedia effects. The big production still manages to make the experience intimate and family-friendly for all fans of the OG Mannheim album, Christmas.

You can look forward to songs like "Deck the Halls," "I Saw Three Ships," and "God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen," performed in Mannheim's trademark 18th century instrumental rock style. 
Event Details Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
@ Charleston Gaillard Center
95 Calhoun St
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Tue., Nov. 26
Price: $49.50+
Concert Music
Map

Tags: , , ,

  |  

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Mannheim Steamroller Christmas @ Charleston Gaillard Center

    • Tue., Nov. 26 $49.50+

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS