Voting now open for Cooper River Bridge Run 2020 poster design

46 ways to see the bridge

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Jul 18, 2019 at 11:40 AM

Voting is now open for the Cooper River Bridge Run 2020 poster design. You only have a few days to cast your vote for the image that will be splashed all over our fair city next spring. Vote wisely — you only get one shot — before polls close on Sun. July 21 at 11:59 p.m.

Peruse 46 submissions and simply 'submit' after clicking your fave.

The People's Choice winner moves on to the top 10 finalists, where a final judging round determines the winner.

The winning design will be announced in August. The winner takes home $1,000 as well as 100 posters and 24 T-shirts (to paper your living room and outfit your extended family, we imagine).

Next year's race is slated for Sat. April 4, 2020. Learn more about the Cooper River Bridge Run and sign up to run online

