Live, liberated, and lubed up: Instagram-famous comedian Heather McMahan coming to CMH this fall

Heather McMahan brings her farewell tour — her first and as she says it, possibly the last — to the Music Hall on Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. Tickets are just $30
and are available now.
With an Instagram bio that reads, in part, "Comedian w/ broad shoulders & thin ankles. If I didn't have eczema I'd be a stripper," McMahan is best known for her social media presence, specifically her "Britney 911" series. Check it out for yourself on McMahan's Instagram highlights
, in which McMahan theorizes what may be going on with Britney Spears: "I think someone's holding her against her will."
McMahan joins an ever-growing crop of comedians who are getting more eyeballs because of their hilarious social media accounts (a social media side effect we can get behind). Recently McMahan was a guest on the Today
show's Hoda & Jenna segment
, in an interview titled "Insta-Funny: Meet social media sensation Heather McMahan."
"Two weeks ago I was living at home with my mother at 32 years old and now I'm on the Today
show," quips McMahan in the interview. "When Instagram stories came around I started living my life authentically and honestly. It just took off."
@ The Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Mon., Sept. 9, 8 p.m.
Price:
$30
