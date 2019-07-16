Former late night host Craig Ferguson brings his comedy act to the Music Hall this October

Charleston Music Hall welcomes triple threat comedian, writer, and actor Craig Ferguson to the stage on Sun. October 6. Tickets go on sale this Fri. July 19 at 10 a.m., starting at $38. Snag those online.
The Scottish-American Ferguson has a pretty extensive resume, including the game show Celebrity Name Game (for which he received two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show Host); The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, where you might have seen his fun, upbeat celebrity interviews (considered by some to be super flirty); and his popular SiriusXM program, The Craig Ferguson Show.
A jack of all trades, if you will.
Ferguson also received a Primetime Emmy Nomination for the Late Late Show as well as a Peabody Award in 2009 for his interview with Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Most recently, he has released his third book, Riding the Elephant: A Memoir of Altercations, Humiliations, Hallucinations, and Observations and will be starring alongside Kathie Lee Gifford in the upcoming film Love Me to Death.
Earlier this year Ferguson even had some suggestions for inspiring Americans to get out and vote. On the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Ferguson suggested including singing and dancing competitions as part of the democratic process. As far as current presidential candidates, Ferguson thinks that Biden may have a "soft, smooth jazz" appeal.