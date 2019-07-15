Join Charleston Museum's pet photo contest and have your pal entered in Charleston's permanent archives

click to enlarge
"The photographer, Morton Brailsford Paine photographs his two year old niece, Harriet as she looks through the camera lens at his American Staffordshire Terrier, c. 1903"
Trying to showcase your supermodel pet somewhere special? Want the memory of your pet to enter the archives of Charleston forever? You're in luck, because the Charleston Museum is holding a Charleston Pet Photo contest that will coincide with the exhibit In the Company of Animals: Pets of Charleston
.
The exhibit showcases the companionship between Charlestonians and their furry best friends throughout the Holy City’s history. The exhibit is currently on display at the museum through the end of the year.
@ Charleston Museum
360 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Through Dec. 31, 9 a.m.
(843) 722-2996
Price:
$12/adults, $10/youth, $5/child
Exhibits, Visual Arts and Museums
Along with bragging rights for your beloved animal, the grand prize winner of this photo contest will have their picture on display in the Company of Animals
exhibit for the month of December and will be accessioned into the Charleston Museum’s Archive Collections, where your pet’s legacy will live on for generations to come.
The winner will also receive a Charleston Museum family membership, as well as a museum gift shop prize pack.
In addition to the grand prize winner, Dolitte’s Pet Supply
shop will also choose the Best Porch Pet, a photo that captures the southern charm of your pet lounging in a classic Charleston porch setting. The winner of the Best Porch Pet will receive a $50 prize package from the pet supply shop. All entries will be considered for this category as well.
"Miss Charlotta Drayton and her dog 'Nipper' photographed by Morton Brailsford Paine, July 5, 1917"
Photos can be submitted until Oct. 4 to submissions@charlestonmuseum.com. The email must include name, email, city and state of residence, your pet’s name and breed as well as social media handles (if you have one to plug).
The museum also asks that you include how long you and your fur-friend have been together for a chance to be featured on the museum’s social media profiles throughout the summer. For more information on how to turn your pet into a piece of art, head to charlestonmuseum.org
