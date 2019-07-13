Switch to the
News+Opinion
Lights for Liberty vigil protesting immigrant detention centers planned Friday night at Riverfront Park
Is UofSC about to have its Glenn McConnell moment?
Tim Scott on reading the Mueller report: "What's the point?"
Blotter: Cactus Klepto
Charleston's new manager of tolerance and racial reconciliation looks ahead
February primary is still a long way away
The Battery
Calendar+Scene
Weekend Roundup: 25 things to do this potentially rainy weekend in Charleston
Steeplechase Charleston tickets now on sale for November race
On Tuesday, the RiverDogs hold a night in honor of Helen McGuckin, author of a two-star Google review
Weekend Roundup: 25+ things to do this holiday weekend
The Morris Island Lighthouse will be lit for the Fourth of July
Play hooky and catch the U.S. Women's soccer game at these Charleston bars
Seersucker & Stilettos
Arts+Movies
Meet a NASA astronaut at area libraries on July 16 and 17
In new Netflix special, Aziz Ansari says, "It almost felt like I died" after sexual misconduct allegations
Confessions of a
Southern Charm
Newbie: Banshee Talk
Live 5 News meteorologist Bill Walsh releases new novel, 'Uncle Danny'
Geek out! Mystery Science Theater 3000 comes to North Charleston this November
From an island of gods to Margaritaville, Gaillard's 2019-2020 series single tickets on sale Fri. July 12
Culture Shock
Food+Drink
Train to become a South Carolina Barbeque Association judge in Columbia July 27
Famulari's Pizzeria announces new Cainhoy location opening early 2020
Conway, S.C.-made CBD products now available in all Earth Fare stores
Page's Okra Grill announces they'll be opening in Nexton in fall 2020
Bay Street Biergarten launches revamped happy hour every Mon.-Fri. from 4-7 p.m.
Zero Restaurant's Royale burger gets a sustainable twist, blended with mushrooms for James Beard challenge, through July 31
Eat
Music+Clubs
Rock Camp Charleston gives girls and trans youth a chance to write and perform original music on stage
Stop Light Observations can be observed stopping in Charleston this November
"Say Aah" — Trey Songz performs in Columbia this September